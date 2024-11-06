Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Fatukasi (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fatukasi played 30 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets, but it now appears he picked up a groin injury in the process. The veteran defensive tackle could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Lions if he's unable to practice in a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now