Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Practices Tuesday
Fatukasi (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Fatukasi missed the entire month of December with the ankle injury and played just six snaps since Week 10. The starting defensive tackle is expected to suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the Chargers. He brings a valuable run-stopping presence to the defense.
