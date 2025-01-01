Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Still not practicing

Fatukasi (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Fatukasi missed Weeks 11-13 with a foot issue before returning Week 15 versus Miami following Houston's bye. However, he suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins and has been sidelined for each of the Texans' subsequent two contests. Fatukasi hasn't practiced since hurting his ankle, so his ability to suit up for Sunday's season finale versus Tennessee is certainly in question.