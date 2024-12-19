Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't play against Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Fatukasi injured his ankle during the first half of the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins this past Sunday. The injury prevented him from participating in practice all week, and his next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day against the Ravens. Tim Settle, Mario Edwards and Tommy Togiai will all see increased snaps at defensive tackle Saturday due to Fatukasi's injury.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now