Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't play against Kansas City

Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Fatukasi injured his ankle during the first half of the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins this past Sunday. The injury prevented him from participating in practice all week, and his next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day against the Ravens. Tim Settle, Mario Edwards and Tommy Togiai will all see increased snaps at defensive tackle Saturday due to Fatukasi's injury.