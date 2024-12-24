Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't play against Ravens

Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Baltimore.

Fatukasi will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered during the Texans' Week 15 win over the Dolphins. His next opportunity to play will be in Houston's regular-season finale against Tennessee on Sunday, Jan. 5. Tommy Togiai, Tim Settle and Mario Edwards should all see increased snaps at defensive tackle Wednesday due to Fatukasi's injury.