Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't play against Ravens
Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Baltimore.
Fatukasi will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered during the Texans' Week 15 win over the Dolphins. His next opportunity to play will be in Houston's regular-season finale against Tennessee on Sunday, Jan. 5. Tommy Togiai, Tim Settle and Mario Edwards should all see increased snaps at defensive tackle Wednesday due to Fatukasi's injury.
