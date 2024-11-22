Fantasy Football
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:13pm

Fatukasi (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The 29-year-old missed the Texans' Week 11 win over the Cowboys and was unable to practice all week due to a foot injury, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up Sunday. Expect Mario Edwards to see additional work with Houston's first-team defensive line in Fatukasi's stead in Week 12.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
