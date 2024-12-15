Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Won't return versus Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Fatukasi (ankle) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Fatukasi sustained an ankle injury during the first half that will leave him sidelined for the remainder of the game. His next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Chiefs. With Fatukasi out, Mario Edwards and Tommy Tagiai will step up into bigger roles alongside defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now