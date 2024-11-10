Fantasy Football
Folorunso Fatukasi News: Active Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Fatukasi (groin/shoulder) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Lions.

The starting defensive tackle was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after missing practice all week. Fatukasi likely sustained the injury during Houston's Week 9 loss to the Jets, but it does not appear to be serious enough to force him to miss Week 10. Fatukasi has 21 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, this season.

