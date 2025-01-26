Folorunso Fatukasi News: Consistent production in 2024

Fatukasi finished the 2024 regular season with 24 total tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 11 games.

Fatukasi was hampered by some injuries in 2024, including an ankle issue that forced him to miss the final three regular-season contests. Even though he played in five fewer games, the defensive tackle was able to match his tackle total from 2023. Fatukasi will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he may join his third team in three years ahead of 2025.