Fatukasi recorded two tackles in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 4.

Fatukasi's biggest stop came on the first play of the fourth quarter with Jacksonville knocking on the door to make it a two-score cushion. Trevor Lawrence's quarterback draw on fourth-and-goal was stuffed by Fatukasi, putting the Texans in position to win the game with a touchdown drive late in the game. The defensive tackle has 11 tackles and one sack through four contests.