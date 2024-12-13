Fantasy Football
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Fatukasi (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 29-year-old defensive lineman has missed the Texans' last three games due to a foot injury sustained in early November. However, he practiced in full Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, so it appears he's moved past the issue in time to suit up in Week 15. Expect Fatukasi to serve as one of the Texans' starting defensive tackles in his return Sunday.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
