Folorunso Fatukasi News: Signs with Vegas
The Raiders signed Fatukasi to a contract Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Fatukasi worked out with the Giants in late July but waited through training camp to sign with an organization. The veteran defensive tackle now joins the Raiders, looking to provide some depth on the interior defensive line. Fatukasi slots in behind Tonka Hemingway, Benito Jones and Brandon Cleveland. However, he Jets' 2018 sixth-rounder is likely just a preseason addition to bolster the rotation for next Thursday's game against the Texans.
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