Foster Moreau Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Moreau (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With Taysom Hill out for the season due to a torn ACL, Moreau and Juwan Johnson (foot) are in line to handle most of the TE reps for New Orleans moving forward. However, both players have kicked off Week 14 prep with a cap on their practice reps. Sessions on Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether one or both of them enter the weekend with designations ahead of Sunday's contest at the Giants.