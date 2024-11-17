Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau headshot

Foster Moreau Injury: Leaves game with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 10:51am

Moreau (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns.

Moreau got slammed to the ground while making a catch late in the first quarter, which was ultimately nullified by a holding call. Moreau managed to walk back to the bench under his own power, and while he is being evaluated, Dallin Holker could see more snaps on offense behind Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill.

Foster Moreau
New Orleans Saints
