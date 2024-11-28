Foster Moreau Injury: Listed as limited Thursday
Moreau (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report.
Moreau would have maintained his activity level from Wednesday if the Saints had held practice, but his listing Thursday indicates that he's still bothered by the shoulder injury that he sustained in the team's last game Nov. 17 against the Browns. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
