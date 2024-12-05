Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau headshot

Foster Moreau Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Moreau (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Both Moreau and Juwan Johnson (foot) have operated with a cap on their practice reps so far this week, so Friday's injury report will reveal who among the duo may be cleared ahead of the weekend. Moreau and Johnson are the top options to handle TE reps for the Saints the rest of the campaign after Taysom Hill tore his ACL this past Sunday versus the Rams.

