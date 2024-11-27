Foster Moreau Injury: Shoulder injury lingering

Moreau was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Prior to the Saints' Week 12 bye, Moreau's snap share was at least 70 percent in four consecutive games, but his overall line of 4-67-1 on nine targets during that span was lacking, aside from a 17-yard TD in Week 9 at Carolina. He made a brief exit Week 11 against the Browns due to a shoulder issue, which appears to be lingering after the team's recent respite. Moreau's listing on practice reports Thursday and Friday likely will give a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Rams.