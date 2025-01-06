Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau headshot

Foster Moreau Injury: Surgery ahead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Moreau, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, will have to undergo surgery, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau was carted off the field after sustaining a blow to his leg late in Sunday's matchup. It's still unclear what the injury he suffered is, or if he is in danger of missing any time next season. The 27-year-old still has one year left on his contract, although there is likely no guarantee he'll be in a Saints uniform next season.

Foster Moreau
New Orleans Saints
