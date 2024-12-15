Foster Moreau News: Catches TD in close loss Week 15

Moreau posted four catches (on four targets) during Sunday's 20-19 defeat versus the Commanders.

Moreau was once again actively involved in the passing game as he logged a touchdown catch for the third time in the last four contests. This time, the sixth-year pro nearly secured the game-winning score when he caught a one-yard touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter. But, the Saints' comeback attempt came up just short, as quarterback Spencer Rattler failed to connect with fellow tight end Juwan Johnson on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. Moreau has now totaled 23 catches (on 31 targets) for 302 yards and four touchdowns this season. He should continue to split playing time with Johnson during next week's game versus Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23.