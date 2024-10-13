Foster Moreau News: Catches two passes versus Tampa Bay

Moreau hauled in both of his targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Moreau logged over 40 receiving yards for the first time since Week 1. The 27-year-old also recorded a team-long 41-yard reception on a deep pass from rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was starting in place of an injured Derek Carr (oblique). The Saints appear to use their tight ends more Week 6, though Juwan Johnson saw more of the benefits with three catches on three targets for 48 yards. Johnson has seen more consistent targets over the last three games while Moreau has totaled just four over this span. Moreau likely won't even warrant attention as a fringe waiver-wire pickup as long as Johnson commands the majority of usage at tight end for the Saints.