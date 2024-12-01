Foster Moreau News: Could be in store for more work

Moreau finished with two receptions (on four targets) for six yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Moreau's stat line was nothing to write home about, but there are positive takeaways for the tight end Sunday. First off, New Orleans' recent bye week allowed the veteran backup to heal up from a shoulder injury sustained in the Saints' prior contest back in Week 11. Moreau's role may increase moving forward after versatile starter Taysom Hill (knee) was carted off late in the fourth quarter of the loss to Los Angeles. Juwan Johnson (5-36-0) could also benefit from any time Hill may be forced to miss, but both could become waiver adds in deeper formats in that scenario.