Foster Moreau News: Gets two targets in loss

Moreau reeled in all two targets for 38 yards during Thursday's 33-10 loss against the Broncos.

Moreau logged exactly two catches on exactly two targets for the third week in a row. He continued to play almost as many offensive snaps (42) as fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (51). However, the latter totaled four more targets than Moreau. The Saints have started to utilize both tight ends more over the last three games, but the absences of starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) have severely impacted the team's overall offensive production. With Carr likely to remain out this coming week versus the Chargers, it's probably not worth picking up either Johnson or Moreau on the waiver wire in season-long fantasy formats.