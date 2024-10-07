Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau News: Hits pay dirt in loss

Published on October 7, 2024

Moreau corralled both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-13 loss to Kansas City.

Moreau was the beneficiary of one of Derek Carr's two touchdown passes in Monday's loss to the reigning Super Bowl Champions. The veteran tight end had just one catch for two yards over his previous three contests, so this lone scoring performance shouldn't spark a frenzy to the waiver wire. Moreau and the Saints will prepare to host the Buccaneers in Week 6.

