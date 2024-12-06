Foster Moreau News: Ready to rock

Moreau (shoulder) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau and Juwan Johnson (foot) have both had a cap on their practice reps heading into Sunday's road matchup at New York, but neither will carry an injury designation into the weekend. In the wake of Taysom Hill (knee) sustaining a season-ending ACL tear, Moreau and Johnson have attained increased fantasy upside as the top remaining playmakers in New Orleans' tight end corps. In standard scoring formats, though, both Moreau and Johnson will still likely be touchdown dependent options.