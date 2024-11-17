Foster Moreau News: Returns to action Sunday

Moreau has returned to Sunday's game against the Browns after hurting his shoulder in the first quarter, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Moreau exited in the first quarter after being slammed to the ground on an attempted catch, and he was initially deemed questionable to return. However, the tight end has since been able to re-enter the contest. Moreau will thus be able to continue working as part of the Saints' tight-end trio along with Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill.