Foster Moreau News: Sees solid target share Week 11

Moreau notched three receptions (on four targets) for 50 yards during Sunday's 35-14 victory against the Browns.

Moreau briefly exited with a shoulder injury in the first half before returning in the second quarter. The tight end logged three catches in the second half as the Saints scored over 30 points or the first time since Week 1. He did not see any targets in the red zone though, as fellow tight end Juwan Johnson scored the team's shortest touchdown with a one-yard reception to go up 28-14 in the fourth quarter. Moreau's average target share still isn't enough to justify any fantasy relevance unless he plays an outsized role as a red-zone threat. With the Saints on bye Week 12, Moreau's next chance to get back into the end zone will come versus the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 1.