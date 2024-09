Foye Oluokun Injury: Could miss Week 4

Oluokum (foot) is considered week-to-week after getting injured in Monday's loss to the Bills, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Oluokom's week-to-week timeline puts him in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Texans. More clarity about his status for the matchup will likely come later in the week. If he does miss time, Ventrell Miller will have to step up at outside linebacker.