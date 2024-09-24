Foye Oluokun Injury: Expects to miss extended time

Oluokun is expected to miss several weeks as he tends to plantar fasciitis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Oluokun was forced out of Monday's 47-10 loss at Buffalo early with a foot injury, which it now turns out was relatively significant. For as long as he ends up being out, his absence will likely constitute a downgrade for the Jaguars' defense as a whole, especially against the run. And until he's ready to return, Ventrell Miller will be in line to see an increased workload.