Oluokun recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss versus the Packers.

Oluokun returned from a four-game absence in Week 8, and he led Jacksonville's linebackers in snaps (62) by a wide margin. Although his performance Sunday wasn't enough to get his team the win, it was a reminder of why he's been a regular IDP fixture over the past few seasons and why he'll remain one in Week 9 at Philadelphia.