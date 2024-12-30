Foyesade Oluokun News: Leading tackler Sunday
Okuokun recorded 11 tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 20-13 win versus the Titans.
Oluokun played all 64 of Jacksonville's defensive snaps in Week 17, and he reached double digits in the tackle category for the fourth time this season. He's just two tackles away from achieving his fifth straight year with at least 100 tackles going into Week 18 at Indianapolis.
