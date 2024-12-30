Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Foyesade Oluokun headshot

Foyesade Oluokun News: Leading tackler Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Okuokun recorded 11 tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 20-13 win versus the Titans.

Oluokun played all 64 of Jacksonville's defensive snaps in Week 17, and he reached double digits in the tackle category for the fourth time this season. He's just two tackles away from achieving his fifth straight year with at least 100 tackles going into Week 18 at Indianapolis.

Foyesade Oluokun
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now