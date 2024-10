Oluokun (foot) will suit up Sunday versus Green Bay.

Oluokun injured his foot Week 3 against Buffalo and missed Jacksonville's next four games while on injured reserve. He was activated Saturday after logging a trio of limited practices during the week. Now that he's back in action, Oluokun should return to his starting role and will immediately become a top IDP asset after recording over 170 tackles each of the past three campaigns.