Foyesade Oluokun News: Picks off pass in Week 10
Oluokun registered 11 tackles (six solo) and an interception Sunday in a loss to the Vikings.
Oluokun finished second on Jacksonville in stops, notching double-digit tackles for the second time through six games this season. He also recorded his first pickoff of the campaign with a first-quarter interception of Sam Darnold. Oluokun missed Weeks 4 through 7 while on IR with a foot injury, but he appears to be back to full health, as he was on the field for all of the Jaguars' defensive snaps Sunday.
