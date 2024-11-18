Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Foyesade Oluokun headshot

Foyesade Oluokun News: Tallies nine stops vs. Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 12:48pm

Oluokun recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.

The veteran linebacker was one of the few bright spots on the Jaguars' defense in Sunday's blowout loss, leading the team in total tackles. Oluokun has put together another solid campaign in 2024, having recorded 59 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended through seven appearances. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option as the Jaguars next play the Texans in Week 13.

Foyesade Oluokun
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now