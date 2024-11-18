Foyesade Oluokun News: Tallies nine stops vs. Lions

Oluokun recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.

The veteran linebacker was one of the few bright spots on the Jaguars' defense in Sunday's blowout loss, leading the team in total tackles. Oluokun has put together another solid campaign in 2024, having recorded 59 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended through seven appearances. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option as the Jaguars next play the Texans in Week 13.