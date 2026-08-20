Francis Mauigoa headshot

Francis Mauigoa Injury: Leaves joint practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mauigoa (upper body) had to leave Thursday's joint practice with the Dolphins due to a stinger, Dan Benton of USA Today reports.

After the session, Giants coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the first-round pick was ok. Mauigoa is expected to start at guard in his first season with Big Blue.

Francis Mauigoa
New York Giants
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