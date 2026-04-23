Francis Mauigoa News: Lands with Giants
The Giants selected Mauigoa (back) in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 10th overall.
Mauigoa (6-foot-6, 329 pounds) is a prototypical if not a blue-chip right tackle, and it's possible that he slipped slightly due to a disc issue that he played through at Miami (FL) last year. The Giants aren't in a rush to force Maiugoa onto the field over veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, but that might be Mauigoa's long-term spot after beginning at guard as a rookie. It's also possible the Giants leave Mauigoa as Eluemunor's understudy at tackle, giving Mauigoa time to develop and/or shake off the back injury before throwing him into the fire.
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