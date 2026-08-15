Francisco Mauigoa headshot

Francisco Mauigoa News: Plays Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Mauigoa logged five tackles (three solo) during Friday night's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Mauigoa participated in 52 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps, playing 33 downs. The linebacker also had a presence on special teams, playing 14 snaps for the unit. The 23-year-old is returning from a neck injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the 2025 regular season.

Francisco Mauigoa
New York Jets
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