Frank Crum Injury: Placed on NFI list

The Broncos placed Crum (illness) on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Crum was already ruled out for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills. His placement on the NFI list makes room on the Broncos' active roster for the activation of running back Tyler Badie (back) from IR. However, it also means that Crum is officially done for the 2024 season.