Frank Crum headshot

Frank Crum Injury: Won't play in wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Crum (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup versus Buffalo, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Crum missed last Sunday's Week 18 game against Kansas City due to an illness, and he hasn't shown enough improvement to play in Buffalo in the AFC wild-card round. The rookie right tackle has played mostly on special teams this season when active, though he hasn't suited up for a contest since Week 8.

Frank Crum
Denver Broncos
