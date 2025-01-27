Fantasy Football
Frank Gore News: Staying in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

The Bills signed Gore to a reserve/future contract Monday.

The undrafted rookie from Southern Mississippi spent his 2024 campaign with the Bills' practice squad after failing to make the active roster in late August. Gore was elevated to the active roster for Buffalo's Week 6 win over the Jets but did not play a single snap. He's now expected to compete for a reserve role in the Bills' backfield this summer, aiming to make his regular-season NFL debut in 2025.

