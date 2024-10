Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Ragnow (pectoral) was back at practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ragnow sat out of Detroit's contest in Week 4 with a pectoral issue before their bye in Week 5, but it now appears he may be on track to return to the field for Week 6. The Lions' first official practice report of the week Wednesday should give a better indication of his status.