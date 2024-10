Ragnow (pectoral) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ragnow's full practice estimation Wednesday is an indication that the 28-year-old offensive lineman is past the pectoral injury that held him out of the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seahawks. Now that Ragnow is at full health once again, he's expected to serve as Detroit's top center.