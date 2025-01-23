Frankie Luvu Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Luvu injured his shoulder during the Commanders' regular-season finale against the Cowboys, but that hasn't limited him in Washington's first two playoff games. His injury designation Thursday is likely out of precaution and to lower the risk of aggravating the injury heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia. Luvu has registered 13 tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery through the Commanders' two playoff games.