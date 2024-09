Frankie Luvu: Logs seven tackles vs. Bengals

Luvu totaled seven tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in Monday's 38-33 win over Cincinnati.

Luvu was the second-leading tackler for the Commanders on Monday behind Bobby Wagner (eight). Luvu has played at least 50 defensive snaps in 14 straight regular-season games dating back to last year. He's tallied 23 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defended through the first three games of the regular season.