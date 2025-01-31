Frankie Luvu News: Career-best 8.0 sacks in 2024

Luvu totaled 99 tackles (54 solo), including 8.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Commanders in 2024. He also had seven passes defensed, including one interception, plus one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Luvu impressed as a pass rusher in his inaugural campaign with Washington, playing a key every-down role (and a career-high 1,005 snaps on defense) in the Commanders' scheme. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his deal with the team and is a strong candidate to retain solid IDP value for the 2025 campaign.