Frankie Luvu headshot

Frankie Luvu News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Luvu (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road NFC wild-card round game against the Buccaneers.

Luvu practiced on a FP-LP-LP basis leading up to wild-card round action, but his shoulder issue won't impact his availability Sunday versus Tampa Bay. The veteran linebacker was nearly an every-down player on defense across 17 regular-season appearances for Washington, across which span he racked up 99 tackles (54 solo) including a career-high 8.0 sacks.

Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders
