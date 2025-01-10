Frankie Luvu News: Cleared to play Sunday

Luvu (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road NFC wild-card round game against the Buccaneers.

Luvu practiced on a FP-LP-LP basis leading up to wild-card round action, but his shoulder issue won't impact his availability Sunday versus Tampa Bay. The veteran linebacker was nearly an every-down player on defense across 17 regular-season appearances for Washington, across which span he racked up 99 tackles (54 solo) including a career-high 8.0 sacks.