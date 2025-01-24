Fantasy Football
Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu News: Good to go for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Luvu (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Luvu practiced in full Wednesday but has since logged back-to-back limited practice sessions, likely merely due to load management. The starting linebacker sustained a shoulder injury during Washington's regular-season finale against Dallas, but he's since played 100 and 91 percent of defensive snaps in each of the Commanders' postseason contests.

Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders

