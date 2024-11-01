Fantasy Football
Frankie Luvu headshot

Frankie Luvu News: Good to go for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Luvu (shin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Luvu was absent from practice for the team's first two sessions of the week due to a shin issue, but he did return to log a limited practice Friday. The linebacker's participation was apparently enough for him to be ready to go for Week 9 versus New York.

Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders
