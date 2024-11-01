Frankie Luvu News: Good to go for Week 9
Luvu (shin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Luvu was absent from practice for the team's first two sessions of the week due to a shin issue, but he did return to log a limited practice Friday. The linebacker's participation was apparently enough for him to be ready to go for Week 9 versus New York.
