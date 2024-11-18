Frankie Luvu News: Huge day in loss

Luvu recorded 10 tackles (six solo) including 2.0 sacks during Thursday's 26-18 loss at Philadelphia.

One of Luvu's sacks in Week 11 came when he perfectly diagnosed an attempt at a flea flicker early in the second quarter and single-handedly blew it up. His 7.0 sacks on the season are already tied for a career-high total with six games still remaining to play. He's solidly on the IDP radar ahead of a Week 12 matchup versus the Cowboys.