Frankie Luvu News: Logs sack against former team

Luvu recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Luvu signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Commanders this past offseason after posting a monster 2023 campaign in Carolina, where he recorded 125 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and defended five passes across 17 regular-season games. The 28-year-old made an impact in the first matchup against his former team, as he was one of two Commanders to sack Andy Dalton. Luvu has now tallied 41 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended through Washington's first seven games. He's expected to continue being a problem for opposing offenses as the Commanders take on the Bears in Week 8.