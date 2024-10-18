Frankie Luvu News: Ready for Sunday

Luvu (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Luvu upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his toe injury. The Washington State product has logged 39 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defended one pass across the Commanders' first six games. He's expected to start opposite Dante Fowler as part of Washington's top outside-linebacker duo in Week 7.